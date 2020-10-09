Portsmouth boss confirms interest in Millwall’s Ben Thompson after previous successful loan

PORTSMOUTH boss Kenny Jackett has confirmed his interest in being reunited with Ben Thompson.

Thompson – who turned 25 last Saturday – started in Millwall’s first league game of the season, the 0-0 draw with Stoke, but hasn’t featured in the Championship since then. He played twice in the EFL Cup.

Thompson made 27 appearances on loan at Pompey in the 2018-19 season, scoring three goals. Portsmouth were top of the league when Thompson was recalled by Neil Harris in January, but dropped to fourth and lost to Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-finals.

Millwall would need to bring in players before letting any fringe members of the squad leave. Gary Rowett is interested in a return for Jayson Molumby from Brighton.

Jackett played down the chances of signing Thompson, but hasn’t ruled it out.

“Obviously, he is a player that we know well, but I think it will be very unlikely that Ben Thompson will be coming out on loan,” Jackett told The News in Portsmouth.

“He’s a good player and a very good character as well. That is important because he brought a lot of character to the group.

“Of course, we have kept an eye on him as we have many players around the country.

“For him, we are pleased we contributed to his career because he got recalled by Millwall and got into the team to finish off the season strongly two years ago.

“He’s been substitute of late so he’s not too far away [from the starting XI].”

