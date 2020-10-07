Milwall defender gives his verdict on Ireland team-mates Troy Parrott and Jayson Molumby

DANNY McNamara has backed Troy Parrott to be a success at Millwall when he returns from his ankle injury.

Millwall defender McNamara, who is currently on loan at St Johnstone, has seen up close Parrott’s ability as the pair are Ireland under-21 team-mates.

McNamara believes Parrott has the “grit” in his game to make a big impact with the Lions.

“You can see Troy’s talent, he’s a young lad and the ability he’s got at his age is mad,” McNamara said. “He’s going to be a very good player and going on loan to Millwall is one of the best things he could have done.

“You can learn so much from the lads and the manager. I think once he’s back fit he’ll do really well for Millwall.

“From playing with Troy, he’s got a bit of grit about him, he’s got that Irish way about him. He’ll fit in really well and the crowd will really like him, as soon as he starts putting the ball in the back of the net and showing that he does work hard on the pitch.

“The fans will get to know him and really take to him.”

McNamara is also an Ireland team-mate of Jayson Molumby, who has been linked with a return to Millwall.

McNamara said: “I first got to know Jayson with Ireland and then I was with him for the last six months of last season at Millwall.

“Jays is a great lad, he’s a great character and a really good footballer as well. The way he works, he’s a Millwall-type player and gives one hundred per cent. I can learn a lot from him.”

