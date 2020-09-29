On-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott could miss up to two months of Millwall’s season
TROY Parrott could be out for two months with the ankle injury he suffered against Burnley last week.
Millwall should get a better idea of the timeline of his recovery later this week.
“We’re still waiting on him potentially seeing a specialist and [we’re] speaking to Tottenham’s physios. We’re waiting on the outcome of that,” Millwall boss Gary Rowett said.
“I don’t want to be too definitive. We’re not talking about a really, really serious one, but I think it’s going to be a little more than two or three weeks.
“I think the initial prognosis is something like six to eight weeks but that’s just a bit of a guess. Hopefully we can be a bit more definitive in a day or two.”
Image: Millwall FC