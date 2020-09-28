Gary Rowett reveals special reason Shane Ferguson was left out of Millwall clash with Brentford

GARY Rowett revealed he gave time off to Shane Ferguson after the Northern Ireland international celebrated the birth of his daughter on Friday.

Ferguson, 29, wasn’t in Millwall’s match-day squad for the 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday.

“Fergie’s wife had a baby [Friday], a little girl,” Rowett said. “Congratulations to them.

“He doesn’t have family down with him so I felt it was very important – he didn’t train yesterday – that he was with them and making sure they were okay.

“He’ll be back in Monday ready to train.”

Image: Millwall FC