Frank Fielding makes competitive comeback as Millwall under-23s draw with Watford

FRANK Fielding started for Millwall under-23s in their 2-2 Professional Development League draw against Watford on Monday.

Fielding, 32, has recovered from an arm injury as he looks to push Bart Bialkowski for the number 1 position in the senior side this season.

Junior Tiensia put Millwall in front in the first half before Shaqai Forde levelled after the break and then Dominic Hutchinson put the visitors ahead.

But nine minutes from time George Alexander fired in the equaliser to earn Kevin Nugent’s side a point.

Fielding played for 62 minutes before he was replaced with Jordan Gillmore.

Millwall: Fielding, Brown, Tiensia, Strachan, Ransom, Muller, Burey, Moss, Alexander, O’Brien, Duncan.

Substitutes: Topalloj, Gillmore, Skeffington, Abdulmalik, Boateng.