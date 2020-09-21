Millwall boss not tempted to think about Man City as he focuses on Sean Dyche’s Burnley

GARY Rowett said it would be “really stupid” to look beyond Burnely to a potential EFL Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester City.

The Lions will meet City at The Den if they defeat Burnley on Wednesday and the holders knock out Bournemouth.

Asked after the 1-0 win at Rotherham on Saturday if he had thought about the prospect of facing Pep Guardiola’s side, Rowett said: “No, because Burnley are a very, very good side in their own right, they are in the Premier League so I think we would be really stupid to look beyond the tie.

“We have to play really well against Burnley, certainly better than today and I’m sure it will be a very tough game.

“One or two of the lads have got tired legs today, tired foreheads today, they will have to go again on Wednesday.

“Burnley are a good side, they can do a little bit of everything. Sean [Dyche] has done a great job, we will have to be at our very best. It’s a chance for some players, we’ll see how we get on.”

Once again there will be no fans at The Den for the game.

Rowett added: “Any game you need that atmosphere to make that difference. You’re playing a Premier League side, you’re going to expect to have less of the ball at times so when you do attack you need that attack to create tempo that gives the players that impetus to step forward and have that five or 10 minutes of pressure.

“It’s like today, it was so difficult to create any tempo. All the games feel flat, all the games I’ve seen feel flat because there’s no atmosphere. It’s like having half a game really, but it is what it is.

“Certainly, Wednesday will be the same but we’ve got to be professional, we’ve got to try and win the game. Sometimes you have to try and create that tempo yourself, but against a Premier League team like Burnley, to have fans there would be fantastic just to give us that extra lift to try and win the game.”

Image: Millwall FC