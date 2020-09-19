Millwall manager explains reasons for leaving Ben Thompson out of squad at Rotherham

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said it was a “really difficult decision” to leave Ben Thompson out of the Lions’ match-day squad at Rotherham on Saturday.

Millwall won 1-0 thanks to Jed Wallace’s goal, and Rowett was asked afterwards about the absence of Thompson, who was at the New York Stadium.

“Yeah, he’s fine, it was a really difficult decision as to what I thought we needed today,” Rowett explained. “I felt we were going to need a little bit more control in the game so that’s why I put Willo [Shaun Williams] on the bench instead of Tommo.

“There were a couple who missed out today, but he will be back involved on Wednesday [against Burnley]. It’s horses for courses. We’ve got tough decisions to make. We’ve got 20-21 first team players.

Image: Millwall FC