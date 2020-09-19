Millwall boss very forthright despite Rotherham win – as he discusses what Lions need to do better

GARY Rowett admitted Millwall weren’t at their attacking best at Rotherham on Saturday but praised his side’s defensive resilience as Jed Wallace scored the winner at the New York Stadium.

Wallace scored for the first time in 20 games when he pounced on Michael Ihiekwe’s mistake to round goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and finish into an empty net.

Rotherham were the better side in the first half, and Rowett didn’t sugar-coat the nature of Millwall’s win.

“I thought it was a very difficult game, Rotherham are very good at what they do hence the reason they got promoted last season,” Rowett said.

“They want to drag you into a really physical game which they are really good at, they put a lot of balls in your box. You have to defend.

“The game plan today was certainly to show a lot more composure on the ball and try to get into some good areas, release that pressure and force some pressure of our own. We didn’t do that anywhere near well enough in the first half.

“Were we resilient? Yes. Did we defend well? Yes, we did, but that’s what we are good at.

“But what we have to show is a little more composure. We’ve had two tough games in the league, we’ve had Stoke and Rotherham, they’re not easy games to play by any stretch of the imagination and we aren’t a good enough side to look at these games as ones we should win, we have to earn the right to win them.

“We didn’t pass the ball well enough in the first half. In the second half we probably did it better for 25 minutes, we moved them around a little bit more. We get a little bit of fortune with the goal but Jed anticipates it well and takes it well.

“Then we defended for 15 minutes and headed balls out of our box that normally would be very easy to crumble under the pressure and be very easy to succumb to those balls in the box. But I have to say we probably didn’t do enough in the attacking sense to win the game today.”

Rowett explained what he said to his side after a difficult first half.

“I just asked them to play with a little bit more brightness,” Rowett continued. “You’ve got to work hard to pass the ball, to move a team like that around. A team that press as well as that, a team that is very organised and gets behind the ball, blocks space. You have to work really, really hard to shift them around and what we didn’t do was play with any composure.

“For example, the ball goes into Bart Bialkowski, we have the chance to try and work hard to create space and we just jog up the pitch, kick it, lose it and now we are under a bit more pressure again. So we didn’t play with any real intelligence or quality first half.

“But we are trying to be better at what we do. All and all we’ve played four games this season and won three of them and drawn one. I’m a little bit disappointed with a couple of those performances.

“I don’t think we are arrogant enough or good enough to certainly be too disappointed with that start, but I felt at times today we were a bit laboured and made it hard for ourselves. At times Rotherham made it hard for us because they are a side with a lot of energy.

“We’ve played against two direct sides. They test you, they don’t play possession-based football, they get balls in your box and make it really difficult with big physical strikers. You have to stand up to that and I thought we did that well in both games.

“Two clean sheets is fabulous. We had a very good record last season defensively. That has to be our base, that has to be our foundation for any success.

“Am I disappointed with the way we passed the ball? Of course I was. Was I disappointed with our creativity? Yes, but to come here and win away from home in the Championship – I won’t be disappointed by that.”

