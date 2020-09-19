TEAM NEWS: Rotherham United vs. Millwall – four changes for Lions for first away trip

MILLWALL are at the New York Stadium where they face a Rotherham side that won their first game on their return to the Championship.

The Millers scored an injury-time winner at another promoted side, Wycombe. The Lions drew 0-0 against Stoke in their opening game of the 2020-21 Championship season.

Team news

Lions boss Gary Rowett makes four changes to his side from the mid-week EFL Cup win over Cheltenham. Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace, Mason, Bennett and Tom Bradshaw replace Murray Wallace, Connor Mahoney, Shane Ferguson and Matt Smith.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Leonard, Woods; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett.

Subs: Wright, M Wallace, Williams, Ferguson, Mahoney, Bodvarsson, Smith.

Here is the Rotherham side:

Blackman; Harding, Ihiekwe, A. MacDonald, Mattock; Ogbene, S. MacDonald, Lindsay, Sadlier; Ladapo, Smith.

Subs: Johansson, Wood, Wiles, Crooks, Miller, Vassell, Hirst.