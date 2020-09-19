Millwall’s Connor Mahoney on tough first season – as he admits he needs a ‘massive’ 2020-21

CONNOR Mahoney concedes he needs a “massive” season after a disappointing first campaign with Millwall.

Mahoney, 23, arrived for a seven-figure sum from Bournemouth last summer but started only 14 league games, scoring twice.

Winger Mahoney showed glimpses of his talent and two goals in two games at the start of January hinted at a turning point.

But he couldn’t consistently hit those attacking heights and was in and out of the side for the rest of the campaign.

Mahoney is targeting a much more positive 2020-21 in a Millwall side he believes should be fighting for a top-six place.

“I scored a few of goals, got a few assists, but last season was stop-start for me,” Mahoney says. “This season is massive for me, I need to play more games, create more goals and make more of an impact.

“It’s difficult when you’re not playing as much as you’d like to then get thrown in and you’re trying to make an impact. The gaffer knows what I can do. I showed it last season in glimpses when I came off the bench, I can change the game.

“But I don’t feel too much pressure, I just try to play my own game. I feel strong, I’ve had a good pre-season. I felt confident coming into this season and hopefully we can achieve something good together.

“At the turn of the year I got two goals in two games as well as two assists and I was hoping to build on that. Then Covid came and things went into lockdown.

“I worked hard over the time off and when we came back I thought I had a good impact on the team coming off the bench. The last few games I got a few assists, a goal. I was disappointed with how the season ended but I worked hard again over the time off and I’m hoping to hit the ground running.

“We’re still hurting from last season but this season’s come around quickly so we haven’t been able to dwell on it too much. The lads are positive, we’ll stick together and try to play how we know we can. If we do that we’ll be in and around [the play-offs].”

Mahoney feels boss Gary Rowett’s preferred 5-2-3 formation, with the wide attackers getting possession further up the pitch, benefits him.

“The gaffer’s spoken to me about getting on the ball more because I can create goals and I want to score a few more this season,” Mahoney adds. “There’s little point me getting the ball deep in my own half when you need me, Jed [Wallace], Mason [Bennett], Troy [Parrott] up the other end trying to create.

“So the 5-2-3 formation suits us to a tee to try and do that. You could see that in the last game of the season, we scored four goals against Huddersfield and looked a threat. Hopefully we can build on that this season with the attacking players showing more what they can do in the final third.

“The new additions have done well since they’ve come in, though obviously Troy has had a little niggle. Hopefully he’ll be out there soon, and we’ve seen what Benno can do from last season. That gives us more firepower going forward if the gaffer wants to change it, there are more options off the bench. But we need to show that.

“There’s a game almost every few days over the season, so not many players are going to be able to play 46 games, especially after how demanding last season was. That’s why the gaffer’s brought in a few players up top just to give us that option of freshening up the team. We’ve got lads on the bench who can come in and stake a claim for a starting spot.

“Competition in those forwards areas are what you need to keep everyone pushing each other and keep the standards high.”

Millwall’s next league game at The Den is against Brentford on September 26, with no definitive decision yet on the return of supporters.

Mahoney said: “I don’t enjoy it. We train all week to go and play on a Saturday in front of 20, 30,000 people. Our home games are the best. But now there’s no atmosphere and it’s harder for players to get up for a game. Especially when you’re a front-pressing team, you rely on the fans to give you that extra edge.

“But hopefully they’ll be back soon and be our 12th man.”

