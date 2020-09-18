Behind Enemy Lines: Rotherham United

MILLWALL head out on their travels for the first time in the league this season on Saturday afternoon, with a trip to Rotherham United.

The Lions started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Stoke City at The Den last weekend but have secured passage through to the third round of the EFL Cup after beating Cheltenham Town 3-1 on Tuesday evening.

Millwall have only visited the New York Stadium on two occasions and are yet to come away with a point. In fact, Millwall have only taken one point from the last 12 available against the South Yorkshire side.

Alex Grace spoke to Millers fan Will Daniels this week ahead of the meeting between the two sides.

Twitter: @WillDanielsRUFC

Why do you support Rotherham?

Rotherham has always been the team as it’s my hometown. I’m not swayed by the big-name clubs. I much prefer the sense of community and everyone coming together on a Saturday over a pie and a pint, to make memories.

What season did you first start following the Millers?

I started following Rotherham in the 1998-99 season.

What is the most memorable Rotherham game you’ve seen?

I’d probably say the 2014 Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final at the NYS (a 3-1 win over Preston). I think most people will go for the final (a 4-3 win on penalties over Leyton Orient) for obvious reasons, but for me that was one of the best nights I’ve witnessed in football. The place was buzzing.

Obviously after being promoted last season many people feel Rotherham are the favourites to head straight back down – what are your thoughts on that?

I understand why people would think that, Rotherham are synonymous with being a yo-yo club. I feel we’re as equipped as we could be to take on the Championship.

A couple of additions to the squad would make it more comfortable, but we’ve got a much better squad after some excellent recruitment.

Paul Warne has two promotions to the Championship on his CV – is he still the man to lead the Millers?

This week, we announced a new three-year deal for Warney and his backroom staff and I couldn’t be more pleased to have him and his team at the helm.

They bleed Rotherham United and they understand what the fans want.

What are your aspirations for the season?

I think the obvious aspiration is to make sure we’re in the Championship next season. I’m a bit more optimistic and I feel that we’ll cause teams a lot of issues with our pace and physicality.

I wouldn’t want to put a limit on what this squad can achieve. For me, it’s our most talented squad to date.

Gary Rowett was appointed Millwall boss last October – what do you make of the job he’s done so far?

I’ve a lot of time for Gary Rowett and every club he’s been at he’s got results, with the exception of Stoke.

I was interested to see how his style of football would fit in at The Den, but he’s been able to maximise the potential in the squad.

I’d expect Millwall to be top-half comfortably, possibly pushing for the play-offs dependent on injuries and the final squads post the transfer window.

It was a dramatic late winner last weekend at Wycombe. The Millers must be full of confidence heading into Saturday’s game against a side they have a good recent record against?

The game against Wycombe was a tight game decided by a set-piece. We will definitely play better as the squad continues to blend in the upcoming games, but I’d expect an extremely physical game with set-plays again being a focal point for both sides.

If we can neutralise the threat of Jake Cooper especially, I think we’ll have a chance.

Are you happy with Rotherham’s summer transfer dealings?

I’ve been really impressed with our dealings so far. It feels that the recruitment has stepped up this year in terms of the calibre of players we’ve fetched in. Kieran Sadlier is the obvious stand-out, but I’m pleased with the work we’ve done in strengthening the goalkeeping department too.

We’re still a couple short, for me, but I have every faith that the recruitment team have targets lined up and will proceed wherever possible.

If you could add two Millwall players to the Rotherham side, who would they be and why?

I’d take Jake Cooper. He’s just a man mountain, isn’t he?! We’re missing a fox in the box at the moment, so probably Tom Bradshaw.

Who are Rotherham’s danger men?

I think we have danger all over the pitch. Our set-pieces have been integral to us scoring goals in 2020, so both centre-backs will be dangerous.

We’ve got the pace and trickery of Cheo Ogbene to frighten defenders, the technical ability of Sadlier who loves a screamer. Matt Crooks loves a goal from midfield, the aerial nuisance of Michael Smith, and Freddie Ladapo who scored a significant amount of goals for us last season and will be looking to kick on.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic fans are unable to attend games at present – will you be following it from home?

I absolutely will. It’s a shame we can’t be there to see it but I’ll be at home, beer in hand, hoping for a Millers masterclass.

What’s your predicted Rotherham starting XI and formation?

4-4-2

Blackman; Harding, Wood, Ihiekwe, Mattock; Ogbene, Crooks, MacDonald, Sadlier; Smith, Ladapo.

Finally, a score prediction?

A tight affair, I’ll have the Millers to nick it 1-0.

