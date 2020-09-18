CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Rotherham vs. Millwall

CONNOR Mahoney admitted Millwall’s 0-0 draw against Stoke in their opening 2020-21 league fixture had a “first-game feeling about it” – but says four points from the opening two matches would represent a good start to the campaign.

Mahoney came on in the 64th minute against the Potters but couldn’t help his side find a breakthrough.

The winger started against Cheltenham on Tuesday and scored the second goal in a 3-1 win, with his performance giving manager Gary Rowett a selection problem at Rotherham on Saturday.

“It had a bit of that first-game feeling about it,” Mahoney said. “We were a bit disappointed not to get the win but they’re a good, solid side and it was a good point to build on. We go to Rotherham on Saturday and if we win there you’re looking at four points out of six and a good start.”

Mahoney has started only 14 league games since his £1million move from Bournemouth last year. This season started more than a month later than usual due to Covid-19 but is scheduled to end in early May.

That means an intense fixture schedule, but that’s no concern for Mahoney.

“I want to play every week,” Mahoney said. “I’d play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday. As long as there are loads of games and less training that’s ideal for us.”

Rotherham won their opening game at Wycombe 1-0 through Michael Ihiekwe’s 92nd-minute goal.

Millers boss Paul Warne is an admirer of the Lions.

“I really like them, they finished just outside the play-offs last season and before the lockdown I thought they were the in-form team in the Championship,” Warne told Rotherham’s website.

“They’ve started really well in the games we’ve watched them in so far and they are a very formidable side, who I think will finish in the top six this season.

“This is a real test for us, this isn’t the same Millwall side from four seasons ago where they were struggling, they certainly won’t be this year.

“This isn’t the first behind-closed-doors game for us, we’ve had many friendlies here with no fans in, so it probably won’t feel as strange to us and it will be the same for both teams.

“It will be sad, I spoke to my wife on the way home from Wycombe and said that there would normally have been crazy scenes after scoring late. I’m sad for all the Rotherham fans that can’t be there and I hope we can give them a performance to be proud of on Saturday.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Leonard, Woods; J Wallace, Smith, Bennett.

Match odds: Rotherham 7/4 Draw 21/10 Millwall 8/5

Last meeting: Millwall 0-0 Rotherham (Championship; February 2, 2019)

Image: Millwall FC