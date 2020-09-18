Millwall manager insists transfer plans don’t depend on Lions’ start to the Championship

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has insisted his side’s performances over the first few weeks of the season won’t affect his transfer plans for the current window.

Rowett says he is “pretty happy” with his squad, but if Millwall receive acceptable offers for fringe players then the Lions would look to replace them.

Millwall were without Ryan Woods, Billy Mitchell, Mahlon Romeo and Troy Parrott for their opening league game against Stoke last weekend. With Ryan Leonard filling in at right wing-back, that meant Rowett only had two senior midfielders, Shaun Williams and Ben Thompson.

That central area is strengthened this weekend at Rotherham as Woods returns, while Romeo’s potential availability means Rowett has the option of using Leonard in his more natural position.

Rowett hasn’t ruled out a return for Jayson Molumby. The midfielder played for Brighton in their 4-0 EFL Cup second-round win over Portsmouth on Thursday but wasn’t involved in their first league game. He has said previously he will seek a move away if he is not part of Graham Potter’s plans this season.

If the Lions don’t get their first league win of the 2020-21 campaign at the New York Stadium, that won’t necessarily mean a snap change of plans at The Den.

“I think they’re fairly fixed anyway,” Rowett said. “We know where we are budget-wise, we know what we can do if a player becomes available.

“If we’re in a situation where there’s a bit of interest in one or two players on the fringes then of course we’ll try to do more.

“I don’t think our plan will necessarily change, but whether we can actually execute those plans will depend on certain things.

“I’m pretty happy. If you look back to last Saturday we had three key players not available but there’s only so many things you can change at once without affecting the synergy of the group that performed to a top-six level last season.

“We’re not in a massive rush, but at the same time I’ve always got my eye on one or two areas where I can think maybe we can strengthen the group.”

The pressure to recruit for one particular position could be eased by the return of Frank Fielding. The goalkeeper started his Millwall career as number 1 ahead of Bart Bialkowski, but has played just 43 minutes for the Lions.

Fielding is currently back in training.

“He’s had a wretched time,” Rowett said. “You don’t want to see any professional constantly being stopped from being able to do their job.

“He’s a good guy and he’s working really hard at the moment. We just need to get him through a period of staying fit. If we can do that then he’ll be like another signing pushing Bart and giving us that initial back-up.

“It’ll be game-on then for those two. They’re both senior goalkeepers, they’re both good goalkeepers, they’ve played a lot at Championship level between them.

“I’m hoping for a bit of luck for Frankie, I think he deserves it.”

