Millwall could face defending champions Manchester City in Carabao Cup fourth-round

By Jake Sanders

MILLWALL will host seven-times winners and current holders Manchester City or Bournemouth in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup if they beat Burnley in the round three.

Gary Rowett’s side have already defeated League Two sides Crawley Town and Cheltenham Town in their opening two rounds to set up a third round tie with the Clarets at The Den next Wednesday.

And now Millwall know that if they make it through to the last 16 for the first time since the 1994-1995 season, they will play Pep Guardiola’s men in SE16, if they progress against Bournemouth.

It would be their first meeting since City won 2-0 at Maine Road in January 2002 when the sides were playing in the First Division.

The full draw is as follows:

Lincoln City/Liverpool v Leicester City/Arsenal

MILLWALL/Burnley v Manchester City/Bournemouth

West Brom/Brentford v Fulham/Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood Town/Everton v West Ham/Hull City

Bristol City/Aston Villa v Stoke City/Gillingham

Leyton Orient/Tottenham v Chelsea/Barnsley

Newport County/Watford v Morecambe/Newcastle United

Preston North End/Brighton v Luton Town/Manchester United

Image: Millwall FC