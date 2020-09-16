All or Nothing? Millwall boss on if he would sanction Tottenham-style documentary on Lions

GARY Rowett wouldn’t be keen on a Tottenham-style documentary at Millwall – and revealed he turned down the opportunity when he was manager of Derby.

The behind-the-scenes insight at Spurs is currently available on Amazon.

Rowett says he relates to some of the scenes, in particular players seeking clarity on their futures. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho explains his position to Dele Alli and Danny Rose in two of the most talked-about exchanges.

Rowett – who has run a marathon in under four hours – has watched some of the documentary, but said he prefers to leave football aside in his downtime.

“Yeah I’ve watched one or two episodes,” Rowett said. “When I was back at Derby they asked if I could do it. But as a manager when you’ve worked really hard you have to make sure there’s not artistic licence for people to edit it in the way they want to edit it. I think that’s where it’s really difficult.

“But it’s been quite intriguing, there are so many situations that are exactly the same as we have to deal with. Players in the office, whether you’re trying to give them a little bit of confidence, trying to get to know them a bit better, trying to help them in certain areas of the game.

“The volatility of any dressing room would be pretty similar up and down the country. It’s been quite interesting.

“But personally it’s a bit of a busman’s holiday. I don’t tend to watch a lot of football other than games. I don’t tend to watch a lot of football documentaries or read a lot of football books.

“It’s not how I like to immerse myself away from training.”

Image: Millwall FC