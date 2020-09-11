Strong words from Millwall CEO as fans’ return is under threat from UK government

MILLWALL chief executive Steve Kavanagh has warned of an impending “disaster” for football clubs if fans are not allowed back into stadiums in October.

Professional clubs were set to welcome back supporters in restricted-capacity stadiums from October 1, but Boris Johnson put those plans in doubt in a Downing Street address this week.

“We must revise plans to pilot larger audiences in venues later this month and review our intention to return audiences to stadiums from October 1,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean we are going to scrap the programme entirely. We are just going to have to review it and abridge it.”

Millwall are pressing ahead with their planning for the return of fans to The Den (see official statement below).

Kavanagh urged the government to “think very carefully” before they “shut down football business”.

“He [Johnson] actually said, ‘we regrettably think we’re going to review,’ which sets it as a negative. Which I hope doesn’t mean we’re going to be set back,” Kavanagh said in an interview on Millwall’s official website on Friday.

“Football as an industry has always worked to extremely high standards. SGSA, the sports ground safety authority, there’s a document available on their website, it’s 180, 190 pages, we’ve been working to interpret that into our own document.

“When you look at the standards of what we do and how we make this a Covid-secure environment, and from a business perspective to allow us to bring customers into that environment, we are way, way ahead of any other business.

“Most of those businesses are all open. The government are asking them to Eat Out to Help Out, go back to work, get out there, get back to normal life within reason under Covid-secure.

“So even a suggestion that now we’re going to have to be put back again when we’re at the tail-end of what is going on is quite frankly terrifying from a business perspective, shocking from a fans perspective and shows – if that happens – a complete lack of understanding of what football clubs do to put a game on in normal times, never mind what we’ve been doing and planning to allow us to get fans back in.

“Let’s remember, it’s about having a Covid-secure environment where people can socially distance. That’s what everything set up by SGSA and all of our paperwork is about, so hopefully the government look at that, understand that, and think very carefully before they shut football business down.

“Because no fans coming back into grounds is an absolute disaster. We need the fans, we’ve missed the fans, our fans are vitally important to us. But we need the income as well because we’re on our knees from an income perspective.

“We haven’t got the £100million the Premier League [clubs] get. Therefore football clubs from the Championship – and then you get to League One and League Two and it’s even worse – if they delay this, delay these clubs having income streams, across the country I don’t know what happens.

“It could be a disaster.”

Pubs and restaurants reopened in England in July. Fans have not been at games at the professional level of English football since March.

Kavanagh added: “Firstly, I think it’s right that we get people back out in the economy, it’s essential we get the economy back running. So I’m not having a go at pubs and restaurants. It’s excellent that we’re getting that back up.

“But football fans have missed their teams. It’s a huge part of our country and our culture, going to football. We have missed the fans, we want the fans back, we want the fans in this ground. I absolutely sympathise with them because it’s just a confused message.

“What’s right and what’s wrong? How can it be right to go to a pub where you’re not even asked for your details, where you’re not asked what’s going on, no one knows who you are and people bump into you, but you can’t come to a football ground where there are hundreds of pages of documents setting out what you need to do?

“We’ve got councils looking at us, we’ve got safety advisory groups looking at us, we’ve got the press looking at us. If we so much as step over one line it will be highlighted. Pubs are breaking rules all over the place.

“So every sympathy with the fans. I’m not having a go at pubs, I go to pubs myself and I like a pint. But fans have got to be looked after. We’ve got to get fans back into football, it’s part of our lives.

“It’s missing.”

Latest statement from Millwall on tickets ahead of planned return:

Millwall Football Club has today contacted 2020/21 season ticket holders by email with information on how to confirm details of their social bubbles ahead of the anticipated return of supporters to The Den in October.

If you are a 2020/21 season ticket holder but have not received an email then please contact tickets@millwallplc.com and include your full name and membership number so staff can provide all relevant information and guidance.

Existing season ticket holders have until next Wednesday 16th September to link family and friends to their accounts before confirming their bubbles which cannot be amended once finalised. In a new socially-distanced stadium map, club staff will then manually allocate seats which will be as close as possible to fans’ regular positions.

Please note that season ticket holders will be able to return to their usual seat when it is possible for the club to revert back to its pre-COVID stadium map. If you were a season ticket holder in 2019/20 then you will not lose your seat, even if you cannot renew for whatever reason this coming campaign, when the regular stadium map comes into use again.

The club aims to then make an initial batch of around 2,000 more season tickets available to supporters on a loyalty points basis next Friday 18th September. Please note these will only be available to fans who held a season ticket in 2019/20. The exact number of points required to be in that batch and the selling process will be confirmed in due course.

Once those 2,000 are allocated and fans notify the club of their bubbles then additional batches of season tickets will be released – again using the loyalty points scheme – until the point when the club reaches its new reduced capacity, which will be announced when confirmed. The total number will be determined by a range of different factors, including the size of social bubbles confirmed by supporters. It is therefore imperative that fans confirm theirs as quickly as possible as per the above guidelines because until that process is complete the club cannot certify exactly how many season tickets will be available elsewhere.

The club’s hope is that all 2019/20 season ticket holders who wish to renew will be able to do so, though this cannot be guaranteed. If it becomes apparent during the selling process that this is unlikely to be the case then the club will review its procedures moving forward in order to find a way of allowing all remaining 2019/20 season ticket holders who haven’t purchased at that point, but who are wishing to renew, access to games, even if only on a match-by-match basis.

The club notes the Prime Minister’s public address on Wednesday 9th September where it was confirmed that the plan to open stadiums to supporters at reduced capacities from 1st October would be reviewed in light of an increase in Coronavirus cases.

Throughout the summer the club has worked incredibly hard to monitor and implement exhaustive Sports Ground Safety Authority guidelines which are understood to have been developed in conjunction with the government to create COVID-secure environments inside football stadiums. This has presented monumental strategic and logistical tasks which the club believes have helped to ensure that its own protocols are far more comprehensive than any leisure or hospitality sectors which have been open to the public during recent months. As such, Millwall believes that the return of supporters to The Den – and other grounds across the country – is essential for clubs, communities and local economies.

As has been the case throughout the past six months, this is a fluid situation and the club will continue to work with the SGSA and the governing bodies in order to ensure it is fully prepared for the moment fans are allowed back into The Den.

The club will advance with its plan for the visit of Luton Town on Tuesday 20th October to be its first fixture with Lions supporters in attendance and, as such, will progress the ticket selling strategy detailed above.

Millwall will continue to keep fans updated as and when the situation develops.

Watch Steve Kavanagh’s full interview: https://www.millwallfc.co.uk/news/2020/september/chief-executive-speaks-at-length/#

Image: Millwall FC