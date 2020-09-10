Millwall’s Ben Thompson won’t dampen down expectations – as he reveals Premier aim

BEN Thompson has no intention of playing down expectations at Millwall this season – as he revealed his ambition has always been to play in the Premier League.

The Lions finished just two points off sixth last season, but boss Gary Rowett wasn’t happy with that, urging the club to get out of the “little old Millwall” mentality after the 4-3 defeat at QPR ended their play-off chances.

Just four of Millwall’s current squad have Premier League experience: Alex Pearce (Reading); Shane Ferguson (Newcastle); Scott Malone (Huddersfield) and Troy Parrott (Tottenham).

Thompson has won promotion to the Championship with Millwall and has seen the club continue to progress since Neil Harris transformed the squad in his four full campaigns in charge.

Harris’ successor Rowett took it on last season and has shown ambition in this summer’s transfer market, as Millwall beat a host of clubs to Parrott’s signature on a season-long loan from Spurs.

Despite two eighth-place finishes in the last three seasons, Thompson shares his manager’s ambition.

“You look at it and think, ‘Millwall top 10 in the Championship, that’s an unbelievable achievement’,” Thompson said. “But you can’t keep dwelling on that, hoping to get in the top 10 or just being happy being in the Championship.

“Everyone’s aims are to play as high as they possibly can. For me the dream has always been to play in the Premier League, ever since I was a little boy. What an achievement that would be.

“Most of the boys at Millwall are striving to do that. To get Millwall there would be some achievement.

“You can’t settle for staying where you are. We’re looking to push on and hopefully we can do it at some point.”

The Lions will have to get through the first part of the season without their fans, but Thompson is determined they will have something to be excited about when they return in October.

“You know how much Millwall fans help us during games – it’s been horrible not having them there,” Thompson admitted. “It’s so much different but if we can get off to a good start then when the fans come back in it can only benefit us.

“We rely on the fans as the extra man. It will be a massive push for us, especially if we start well, they come back in – then anything can happen.”

Meanwhile Thompson has revealed what areas of his game he wants to improve this campaign.

“Every season I go into and I think of a number [of goals], I keep that in my head and try to hit that target. I only got one last season, against Stoke, but my aim is to add more goals and assists to my game.

“I’ve spoken to the manager about it and he’s not put too much pressure on me. But obviously everyone wants to add more to their game and for me that’s goals and assists. It’s something I feel I can do and I’ll be working hard to try and do that.”

*Read a longer interview with Ben Thompson in today’s Southwark News. Read also the thoughts of Ryan Leonard, Jiri Skalak and Mason Bennett ahead of the start of the Championship campaign against Stoke on Saturday.

Image: Millwall FC