Millwall are admirers of Liverpool defender who made winning Merseyside derby debut

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has revealed he is an admirer of Liverpool’s Nat Phillips – but said there is no move “imminent” for the centre-back.

Phillips, 23, joined Liverpool from Bolton’s academy in 2016 and made his senior Reds debut in their 1-0 win over Merseyside rivals Everton in the third round of the FA Cup last January.

That appearance came between two loan spells at Stuttgart in the second tier in Germany where Phillips played 22 times.

A report on Goal last week credited the Lions with an interest in the player, and Rowett confirmed it to NewsAtDen but said there was nothing on the immediate horizon.

“Not at the minute,” Rowett said. “Phillips is a player we’ve looked at, he was at Stuttgart last season and he’s a really good player.

“But it’s not a position that at this time we’re imminently looking at, in terms of bringing a direct starter into those positions.

“I’ve got good links to Liverpool myself. He’s a fine player but one we’re not necessarily imminently about to do.”

Image: Action Plus