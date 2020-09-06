Premier League side for Millwall at The Den if they defeat Cheltenham in EFL Cup second round
MILLWALL will host Premier League Burnley or Sheffield United in the third round of the EFL Cup if the Lions defeat Cheltenham in the second round.
Millwall lost 2-0 to Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup last season. The Lions’ last meeting with Burnley was a 3-1 away defeat in the Championship in February 2014.
EFL Cup third round
West Ham or Charlton vs Leeds United or Hull City
Leyton Orient or Plymouth vs Tottenham
Fleetwood Town or Port Vale vs Everton or Salford City
Newport or Cambridge vs Oxford or Watford
West Brom or Harrogate vs Southampton or Brentford
Leicester vs Arsenal
Wolves or Stoke vs Gillingham or Coventry
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough or Barnsley
Millwall or Cheltenham vs Burnley or Sheffield United
Manchester City vs Bournemouth or Crystal Palace
Ipswich or Fulham vs Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday
Derby or Preston vs Brighton or Portsmouth
Reading or Luton vs Manchester United
Morecambe or Oldham vs Newcastle or Blackburn
Bristol City or Northamtpon vs Burton or Aston Villa
Bradford or Lincoln vs Liverpool
EFL Cup second round (south section)
Gillingham vs Coventry
Newport vs Cambridge
Brighton vs Portsmouth
Millwall vs Cheltenham
Reading vs Luton
Bristol City vs Northampton Town
Southampton vs Brentford
Leyton Orient vs Plymouth
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Oxford United vs Watford
Ipswich vs Fulham
West Ham vs Charlton
Second-round ties to be played week commencing September 14.
