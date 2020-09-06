Premier League side for Millwall at The Den if they defeat Cheltenham in EFL Cup second round

MILLWALL will host Premier League Burnley or Sheffield United in the third round of the EFL Cup if the Lions defeat Cheltenham in the second round.

Millwall lost 2-0 to Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup last season. The Lions’ last meeting with Burnley was a 3-1 away defeat in the Championship in February 2014.

EFL Cup third round

Millwall or Cheltenham vs Burnley or Sheffield United

EFL Cup second round (south section)

Millwall vs Cheltenham

Second-round ties to be played week commencing September 14.

