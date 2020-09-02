‘I’m coming with you!’ Millwall forward reveals Derby team-mate’s response to transfer news

MASON Bennett has revealed the amusing moment he told Scott Malone he was going to Millwall and his surprise with his Derby team-mate’s response.

“I’m coming with you!” Malone said before the pair traveled south and were unveiled by Millwall last Friday.

Both players were returning to Millwall. Bennett enjoyed a successful loan spell last season, scoring twice in nine games as the Lions chased the play-offs.

Malone, 29, played for Millwall between 2012 and 2015 before moving to Cardiff.

It was Bennett who broke the news to Malone about his permanent switch to south London, and Malone then followed up with his own revelation.

“I spoke to him at Derby’s training ground and he said, ‘I’m packing my bags, I’m coming with you!’ I was like, ‘what?!’

“Obviously he’s been at Millwall before and he just asked me a few questions about the lads and how training was. I said, ‘look, Scott, you’ll really enjoy it and fit perfectly into this group’.

“I’m delighted he’s here. We’re both from Derby, our families are in Derby and we can commute back and forth together.

“It’s really nice to have him here and he’s fit in really well already. He can get up and down all game, he’s so direct and he likes to get forward.

“With him being in a wing-back role I think that will suit us really well. He can deliver quality into the box. I think it’s a great addition to the group.”

