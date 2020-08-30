Potential blow for Millwall as striker reports for Ireland duty with issue

By Jake Sanders

MILLWALL striker Troy Parrott has emerged as a doubt for Republic of Ireland’s game against Bulgaria on Thursday with a muscle problem.

The 18-year-old on loan Tottenham frontman sustained the injury during the Lions’ pre-season victory at Southend United on Saturday – which forced him to come off just 31 minutes after his half-time introduction.

Parrott, who netted Millwall’s third at Roots Hall, is set for a scan on the issue later today.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny told the Irish media ahead of their Nations League fixtures: “He has travelled this morning and will have a scan in the afternoon to see the extent of it.