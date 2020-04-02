Millwall set to finalise furlough leave measures for playing and management staff

MILLWALL are set to furlough their playing squad and management staff.

A number of EFL clubs have already taken the measure, which falls under the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

That allows the employer to claim for 80 per cent of an employee's monthly salary up to £2,500 per month. Millwall will cover the shortfall, as they are also doing for furloughed non-playing staff.

Employees are effectively put on a leave of absence rather than losing their jobs, and the government has said the scheme will last at least three months from March 1.

Like all EFL clubs Millwall's finances have been severely impacted without match-day revenue. The leagues are currently suspended until April 30 but highly unlikely to return then as UK coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Lions chief executive Steve Kavanagh said last month: "We're like all other businesses, we've been hit hard, but our income stream just stopped overnight. The hardest thing is cash flows.

"Like everybody else, it will have impacts on us. I'm not going to shy away from that. But hopefully if we can all pull together we can find a way through. We've got an owner who's been around a long time and I'm sure will help the club as best he can."

A club spokesperson added today: "It's another important measure to protect the club in the short term.

"It is important to remember any individual is only covered up to £2,500 per month, not a percentage of wage."

Image: Millwall FC