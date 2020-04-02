May return a must for Championship – or Millwall effort this season could be in vain

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett is reluctant to speculate on when this season might resume – but believes that if it is to reach a conclusion then it would have to restart by the end of May.

The EFL have targeted a return date of April 30 at the earliest, but that looks hugely unlikely with the peak of the coronavirus predicted by experts to potentially hit in a few weeks.

The football authorities including the EFL and the Premier League were meeting on Wednesday to discuss among other things potential wage deferrals for clubs.

Rowett also emphasised that the health of the nation should be the number one priority, and doesn't want emergency services to be redeployed to cover football matches.

The Premier League have reportedly discussed plans to finish their season in June and July, with squads quarantined in hotels. But that also raises health and logistical questions.

Rowett feels if the Championship's remaining nine-game schedule for each club doesn't get under way by the end of May, the season might not finish.

"I think we're waiting with anticipation for what happens," Rowett told NewsAtDen this week. "The first thing that happens of course is that hopefully if this virus subsides and the numbers start to drop, which is what everybody wants, then that would be the time to start thinking how the season returns and if it returns.

"I've heard so many different arguments, there are so many different ideas. The only thing I would say is that, for me, it's a time issue. If the season's going to finish I think it has to restart sometime between the middle of May and the end of May.

"Otherwise I think it's going to be very, very difficult to complete. From the conversations I've had with everyone, we'd like from an integrity point of view to finish the season. If even we were mid-table I think I'd have the same opinion, I think it's the right thing to do.

"But, of course, the nation's health is more important and what we don't want to do is start taking emergency vehicles off the streets to manage football games when they're needed in more important situations.

"So if we can strike the right balance then it's going to be a positive thing to get football back on TV."

It was confirmed last week that Steps 3-7 of the football pyramid would have their seasons voided, meaning the likes of Fisher's campaign is over.

Rowett questioned that decision.

He said: "I was really surprised that lower in the pyramid the FA voided those seasons, I found that strange. I'm not suggesting I understand why, I'm not criticising it. I found it strange because, for me, every club is important to their community, every club works just as hard as the other. A South Shields has worked just as hard as a Liverpool to get to where they are, so why void them?

"I don't understand that, but there must be a reason."

Image: Millwall FC