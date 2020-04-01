Saturday, April 4, 2020
Network Rail respond after iconic mural of Millwall legend Neil Harris at The Den disappears

John Kelly

IT was the Mural Mystery of Zampa Road after the iconic painting of Lions record goal-scorer and former manager Neil Harris disappeared overnight. 

The image, originally done by Kieran MacIver, showing the former striker with his arms outstretched, was etched on the railway bridge tunnel and was a beloved feature for Millwall fans entering the Lions' Den on match-days.

Lions legend Neil Harris

Tourist football supporters from abroad would stop to take photos of it, and it was a reminder of the club's resilience, Harris having fought his way back from testicular cancer to overtake Teddy Sheringham at the top of the all-time club scoring chart.

But on Wednesday morning there was no sign of it, a fresh coat of paint wiping out an iconic piece of Millwall history.

NewsAtDen confirmed that this was not an April Fools' joke, and contacted Network Rail to see if we could get to the bottom of the matter.

National Rail Kent and Sussex told us: "We were not aware of this mural in Zampa Road and so unable to warn our graffiti removal team that it was there. We work with artists and communities across the South East to make our bridges and viaducts better places for people to live around and we have completed murals for other football clubs in London, too.

"However, those structures are owned and maintained by Network Rail and people do need to talk to us before taking action to paint their own artworks. We make sure the artwork on our property reached our standards and that the artists have appropriate insurance and safety arrangements before work begins.

"If anyone is interested in working with us to improve one of our structures, please get in touch with Eddie at eddie.burton@networkrail.co.uk."

The also tweeted responding to fans' concerns, and said they welcomed artists interested in Millwall projects:

