Millwall boss: 'Massive responsibility on players – but they're honest and diligent group'

GARY Rowett expected Millwall's return date to training to be pushed back – and said he has full trust that his players will keep standards of fitness work up at home.

Rowett is still in Derbyshire but held a video call with his backroom staff on Monday to discuss incorporating technical ball-work into the players' individualised training programmes.

But the Lions boss conceded their mid-April target to return to Calmont Road is also "unlikely".

"It's such a fluid situation, there is no precedent how to deal with this," Rowett said. "I think everyone knew it was probably going to get pushed back, then we got the news along with the lockdown that we were going to follow that like everyone else. So we extended it to April 14.

"I'd suggest that's probably also going to be unlikely, but that's what we're working towards. I think that's all we can do at the moment.

"We gave them an initial programme for the first 10 days. Most of them had played plenty of football so it was about trying to maintain the fitness.

"They've got a little leaderboard that they're using – it's quite competitive! Some players are probably actually doing more than they should do. I don't suppose that's a massive problem – it's probably the least of our problems.

"From a technical standpoint it's something we've discussed. I had a meeting online with the staff [Monday] morning as we spoke about how can we now add some of that in. The reality is it's going to be individual, it's going to be them doing it on their own.

"I'd imagine most of the players that have got any space will take the ball with them and have a little kickaround to retain that feel for the ball. At the same time there's only so much you can do so we're going to try and incorporate some bits of technique into maybe their cool-down after their physical session.

"Ultimately that's really all we can do. I think there is a massive responsibility on the players to keep themselves ticking over. They know what they need, they're honest guys. I have no problem with our lot, I think they'll do it and are doing it, they're such a diligent bunch.

"All you need is two or three to fall behind and when we get back playing and there's not enough preparation time then that will obviously affect it. They're doing their bit and the ball-work is certainly something we're looking at incorporating into their programmes."

Image: Millwall FC