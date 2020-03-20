Millwall owner sends message amid 'the type of battle we have not faced for decades'

JOHN Berylson has written a letter addressed to Millwall fans, urging "personal and collective responsibility" in "unique, unprecedented and challenging times".

The world is currently in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic with football like all other aspects of every-day life affected, but Berylson pleaded that "our unity and togetherness" must not be damaged.

Berylson is currently in the United States but in daily contact with chief executive Steve Kavanagh, manager Gary Rowett and senior club officials.

Berylson released the following message through the club on Friday: "I write to you all, the Millwall family, in the hope that you are well and following the guidance and advice of your respective governments and health professionals.

"These are unique, unprecedented and challenging times. The outbreak of Covid-19 has presented our societies with the type of battle we have not faced for decades. It is affecting our cultures, the way we all like to live, in ways we may never experience again.

"While we need to continue to adapt to crucial changes in how we go about our day-to-day business, what we cannot afford to do is let it lessen our unity and togetherness or dampen our spirit.

"We have personal and collective responsibilities in the weeks and months ahead. It is our job to do all we can to help prevent any further spread of the virus by following the guidelines which are in place to protect ourselves and others. Please respect the advice we're being given.

"I am so encouraged by the stories I hear of fans across the world helping those in need, whether that be elderly neighbours or relatives, or those who are simply more vulnerable than they are. I am grateful also to our staff who are doing the same. Thank you.

"In order to continue to protect supporters, employees and other visitors, The Den will now remain closed until further notice. I apologise for the inconvenience this may cause but hope and trust that you will all continue to be understanding and patient with us. We are striving to ensure that the closure is not prohibitive to our ongoing operations and want to reassure you all that staff are working as hard as always from home not just to deal with any queries or concerns, but also to keep you engaged and entertained.

"Football is an irrelevance in the context of the type of situation we all find ourselves in but what it can be is an escape from the realities of what faces us. We can't yet play matches so we're finding other ways to make sure you all get your Millwall fix for as long as proves to be necessary before the season resumes.

"All of you will be kept informed of any changes or developments to any of the above. Communication is key and we're entirely committed to engaging openly, honestly and promptly with you all.

"Thank you for your ongoing support, loyalty and dedication and please continue to look after yourselves and others."

Image: Millwall FC