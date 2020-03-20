Leeds United and Luton Town come in for praise from Millwall chief executive

MILLWALL chief executive Steve Kavanagh praised Leeds and Luton for saying the season should be finished.

Both clubs would benefit in different ways if the season were to be voided or declared finished now. In the latter event Leeds would win the title as they are currently a point above second-placed West Brom with nine games left. If it were voided, Luton, who are six points off safety, would have another campaign in the Championship.

But both Leeds and Luton have come out to say the 2019-20 schedule must run to its 46-game completion.

On Thursday the football authorities confirmed leagues would be suspended until at least April 30 and the season extended 'indefinitely'.

"The EFL are in constant communication, they're sending out notes almost daily," Kavanagh said. "There's communication with board directors and clubs are talking.

"You saw Luton and Leeds come out to say how important it was to finish the season, which I thought was a fantastic message from the two teams who could have self-interest. They have sent out a strong message that this is not about self-interest, let's not speculate, let's get to a position where we can make clear, good decisions that can allow us to move forward.

"We've got to remain positive and hopefully we can get going as soon as we can."

On Wednesday the EFL confirmed it wanted to finish the season.

A statement read: "The primary objective, in order to protect competition integrity, is to deliver a successful conclusion to the 2019-20 season, subject to the over-riding priority around health and well-being.

"The EFL is continuing regular dialogue with the government and relevant health authorities and, as and when more information is known regarding the scale and extent of the coronavirus outbreak in this country, a decision will be taken on the resumption of the Leagues fixtures.

"Measures are to be put in place to immediately assist with cash flow via a £50m short-term relief package.

"This fund consists of the remaining Basic Award payments being advanced to clubs immediately, with the remainder made up through interest-free loan facility available to clubs, calculated in line with the EFLs Article of Associations.

"The cash injection is included as part of a series of measures, that includes potential government support to help clubs and their associated businesses through this period of uncertainty."

Image: Millwall FC