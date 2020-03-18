Millwall CEO: Speculation over how the season will conclude is 'unhelpful'

STEVE Kavanagh is refusing to speculate over whether this season can conclude or not as he believes time is better spent coming up with plans to help clubs survive amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

The Lions chief executive is in constant contact with the EFL and the Millwall squad is returning to training today. They will train until Saturday and then have four days off.

Debate and speculation continue over whether the decision will be taken to end the season now – with all the consequences over titles, promotion and relegation that would lead to – whether to void it, or conclude it later in the year.

Kavanagh is not getting involved in that conversation.

"I'm not going to get into speculation," Kavanagh said. "I think getting into speculation now is unhelpful. It's filling headlines, column inches, air-time on radio shows, but actually what it's not doing is helping us come up with a sensible plan.

"This is such a fluid scenario, things are changing so rapidly. What we need to do is to focus on the here and now, keep everyone fit and when we can get going we get going.

"Football and culture and sport is important to our communities and our way of life. It's not more important than people's health, but it is important to our well-being and we need to be ready to get going when we can.

"I'm not going to speculate on what happens. I do think it's vital we finish the season but outside of that I'm not going to say anything on that."

Image: Millwall FC