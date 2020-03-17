Millwall midfielder on his first big contract – and ambitions to break into team next season

BILLY Mitchell admitted signing his new long-term Millwall contract gave him "peace of mind" – as he immediately set his sights on claiming a regular first-team place next season.

Mitchell, 18, had a one-year contract that was due to expire in the summer, though given the positive impression he has made this season it was a formality the club would secure the future of the boyhood Lion.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett rates him highly, and Mitchell has impressed with his positive attitude, his hard work and diligence in training, and with his performances in three cup starts this campaign.

"I'm absolutely delighted," Mitchell told NewsAtDen recently. "I only had a one-year-contract which was ending in June. So to sign a new one gives me real peace of mind and a sense of security.

"Millwall is the club I want to be at, they've been great to me so far and I really hope that, depending on our situation at the end of the season I can grab a couple of games.

"Next year I want to really push for a spot in the team, that's ultimately where I want to be.

"I've been giving everything I've got in training. I've had a few talks with the gaffer and he's told me to be patient, bide my time.

"I feel like I've done well enough to earn a new contract and I hope that I can prove my worth next season. I really think I can add something to this team.

"I've been taking my time this season to observe players like Jayson [Molumby] and Willo [Shaun Williams] to try and learn as much as possible. When I do break into the first team I want to be as comfortable as possible around the other lads."

Rowett said that he noticed Mitchell's confidence grow after he started against Premier League Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

"Yeah, definitely," Mitchell agreed. "I've always been comfortable with the lads but once you've played a few games there's just a different level of acceptance.

"It has improved my confidence and I feel like I'm going to grow and get better each week. I want to keep myself fit in the summer, come back raring to go in pre-season and see where that takes me."

There was some suggestion Mitchell could have been loaned out in January, but a combination of injuries to midfielders Ryan Leonard and Ben Thompson, and no suitable club coming in for him, meant he stayed put.

Mitchell continued: "It was a tough situation because there were a couple of injuries in the team which meant that I was only one step away from actually playing.

"It didn't quite work out like that and a loan would have been a good option. If I'm honest, I'm glad I stayed around at Millwall just because of how well we're doing. It's a great experience, I'm picking up things every single week.

"It's a great changing room to be a part of."

Has Mitchell celebrated his new deal?

"I said this to my family the other day, you need to take the time to celebrate these moments because they don't come along too often," he added. "Sometimes when you're involved and you hear of people getting new contracts all the time, you don't tend to take the time to consider how big a thing it is.

"I think it means I can get my head back on the football more than worrying about the contract side of things. That's what I want to do, just play as well as I can."

Image: Millwall FC