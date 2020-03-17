Millwall boss outlines plan as Lions return to training – and stresses 'main concern'

GARY Rowett confirmed Millwall will return to training on Wednesday to work towards the scheduled fixture against Charlton at The Valley on April 4.

The senior squad will train in the mornings, and the under-23s in the afternoons. There will be no administration or kitchen staff at Calmont Road, nor any visitors allowed to the training base, as the club take measures to reduce the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

Tests on the squad and backroom team for the disease were carried out last Friday, with results coming back negative.

"Players and management were tested just as a precaution, just so at least we could see where we were and work out the best scenario, because of course if one of the players had tested positive then we'd have all gone into self-isolation. That's obviously the right thing to do and that's the government guidelines.

"The fact that nobody tested positive at least meant we got a little bit of clarity in terms of how we move forward.

"What I would say is the whole thing is of course unprecedented so there are no real rules, no real way to do things.

"The main concern for everybody is the health of our families, the nation in general, and that comes before anything at all.

"We're duo to be back playing April 4 at this point, that's the only plan we've got. We have to work towards that and part of that is making sure the players' health is paramount, but also that we protect our fitness levels so that we can finish the season off as best as we can, if that's what happens."

Image: Millwall FC