Millwall set to return to training this week – in preparation for return fixture at Charlton

THE Millwall squad is set to return to training on Wednesday – and players and the management have tested negative for coronavirus.

The EFL has suspended games until at least April 3, with the Lions set to face Charlton at The Valley the next day, Saturday.

But the situation is changing daily. Millwall's squad is on a schedule to train for four days on, with four days then off.

The EFL is meeting again on Thursday after which furthers updates are expected.

Image: Millwall FC