PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Derby County

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has heaped the praise on Shane Ferguson ahead of this Saturday's Championship clash with Derby at The Den.

Ferguson started for the first time since February 1 at Nottingham Forest last Friday and provided the assist for Matt Smith to complete his hat-trick.

Rowett believes Ferguson is a big-game player.

"He understands the game tactically and that's why we've tended to play him, particularly in the home games when we've played 4-2-3-1," Rowett said.

"He manages that side of the pitch really well, he tucks in well, he knows when to try and press, when to drop off.

"We felt that was an area against Forest if we had someone that side that tactically understood the game in a really controlled way that he would get us into better positions. It worked out like that.

"Fergie's always been the same, every time I've asked him to do something he's performed really well, whether it's wing-back or left wing.

"The challenge he's had is the same as some of the other players. If you're going to play in some of those front positions, ideally you have to set up and score goals. That's something I know Fergie has done in the past and in his career but hasn't done that early in this season.

"What he has done is performed really well for the team. That's the type of guy he is. He doesn't give you any problems, he just trains really well every day. He's a really good character.

"And I think it's a huge compliment to him that when we need the right player at the right time for a big game, he's the one we look to.

"I'm sure he'll be a bit disappointed he hasn't played more, but again you're searching for answers and sometimes you go back to something that's worked previously.

"He has shown how effective he can be."

Meanwhile, Ben Thompson has suffered a setback in his attempts to recover from an ankle ligament injury that has kept him out since December.

But there was better news concerning Ryan Leonard, who could boost the Lions' midfield options after he played 60 minutes for the under-23s in their 0-0 draw at Coventry on Monday. Shaun Williams should also be available.

Mason Bennett can't play against his former club, so Rowett must decide who plays on the left side of the attack.

As well as Ferguson, Connor Mahoney and Aiden O'Brien are the most likely options. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will come into the equation if it is a 5-2-3 formation.

Derby's Wayne Rooney and Tom Lawrence missed the 3-0 win at home to Blackburn last weekend, but both are expected to be available at The Den.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Woods, Molumby; J Wallace, Bodvarsson, Ferguson; Smith.

Match odds: Millwall EVS Draw 23/10 Derby 12/5

Last meeting: Championship (14-12-2019): Derby 0-1 Millwall (Bradshaw 25).

Image: Millwall FC