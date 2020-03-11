Nottingham Forest reveal coronavirus results – with Millwall board members to be tested

NOTTINGHAM Forest have confirmed that tests for coronavirus on their squad have come back negative.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis revealed he had contracted the disease and was in self-isolation.

The Lions also confirmed senior club officials who had been in contact with Marinakis had been quarantined and they will be tested this week.

Millwall are due to host Derby at The Den on Saturday.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Forest said: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that all players, staff and officers have been tested for the coronavirus and all results have come back negative.

"Within hours of receiving the news that owner Evangelos Marinakis had tested positive for the virus, the club took swift action to arrange tests for the entire first-team players, staff and officers that came into contact with the owner last week.

"The club will remain in close dialogue with the relevant governing bodies and football authorities to ensure the correct measures are taken."