EFL release statement following Forest owner's coronavirus revelations after Millwall game

THE EFL said they are talking to Nottingham Forest after their owner Evangelos Marinakis revealed he had contracted coronavirus.

The organisation said EFL matches are set to take place this weekend as scheduled.

Millwall host Derby County at The Den on Saturday, while Forest are due to travel to Sheffield Wednesday.

Marinakis was at the game between Forest and Millwall on Friday, and is understood to have met the home squad.

Photos also emerged on social media showing Marinakis posing for photos with Forest fans.

The Lions confirmed on Tuesday that club representatives who had been in contact with Marinakis had begun a period of self-isolation.

An EFL spokesman said: "The EFL remains in close contact with Nottingham Forest after it was revealed owner Evangelos Marinakis had tested positive for COVID-19 (aka Coronavirus).

"The League is in dialogue to fully ascertain the set of circumstances that existed when Mr Marinakis visited the Club last week and in conjunction with the Club will make a determination on what measures are to be taken – if any – when full details are known.

"We understand the Club is taking the appropriate steps to mitigate risk in line with relevant guidance provided by the health authorities.

"The Government guidance remains unchanged on the position of EFL matches taking place as scheduled."

