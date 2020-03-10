Setback for Millwall's Thompson as he is set to miss Derby clash – but Leonard plays hour

MILLWALL have been dealt a blow after Ben Thompson suffered a setback in his bid to return from injury – but Ryan Leonard could be available against Derby.

Lions boss Gary Rowett revealed Thompson isn't in contention to face the Rams next Saturday. It was hoped he would train fully this week as he recovers from ankle ligament damage.

Leonard has featured just twice as a substitute since October, but came through an hour in a 0-0 Professional Development League draw at Coventry on Monday.

"Thommo's had a little setback, we're just waiting to find out what the prognosis is," Rowett said. "He's certainly not going to be fit anytime in the next week or so.

"Lenny played for the 23s yesterday, we just felt it would be good to get him some game time. Browny [James Brown] played, those two are coming back from injury and got through the game fine.

"Billy [Mitchell], Jiri [Skalak] and Aiden [O'Brien] played so we got a decent amount of minutes out of those players.

"I felt they needed match minutes, particularly for the run-in to make sure everyone is ready and they've been exposed to some game time.

"The only others [still out] are Danny McNamara, Frank [Fielding] and Thommo."

George Alexander missed a penalty against the Sky Blues, before Ryan Sandford kept out David Bremang's spot-kick.

