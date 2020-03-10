Millwall issue update after Nottingham Forest owner reveals he has coronavirus

MILLWALL have confirmed that club representatives that came into contact with the owner of Nottingham Forest on Friday night "have begun a period of self-isolation".

Earlier, the club said they were "seeking appropriate medical advice and guidance" after the news that Evangelos Marinakis has coronavirus.

Marinakis posted on Instagram on Tuesday: "The recent virus has 'visited' me and I felt obliged to let the public know. I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors' instructions.

"I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery."

Millwall played Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last Friday. Marinakis was at the game and reportedly met the Forest squad.

NewsAtDen asked Millwall for an update and they responded: "Millwall are aware of the news and are seeking appropriate medical advice and guidance. All necessary precautions are already being taken."

The club provided a further update on Tuesday afternoon: "Millwall can confirm that senior club representatives who came into contact with Mr Marinakis last Friday have all begun a period of self-isolation, as per government advice.

"This is purely a precautionary measure and no individual has displayed any symptoms.

"The club will continue to follow all necessary guidance from the appropriate bodies."

Forest released a statement that said: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that owner Evangelos Marinakis has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Mr Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece yesterday afternoon. During his short stay in Nottingham last week he did not show any symptoms of the virus.

"The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken.

"Until this time the club will be making no further comment."

