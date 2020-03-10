Matt Smith on Millwall's attitude to last nine games, Lions' underdog 'weapon' – and fans at Forest

MATT Smith says it's "all to play for" as Millwall face nine games that will decide their play-off fate this season.

Smith scored a hat-trick to help the Lions to a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Friday as they reduced the gap to sixth to two points ahead of the visit of Derby to The Den next Saturday.

The striker insists there is a collective confidence that they could do something special over the next nine games.

"All we can do is worry about our own form and a result like this is going to give us all sorts of confidence going into next weekend," Smith said. "Nine games to go, all to play for.

"The pressure was probably on Forest more than us, that underdog mentality is something we've used as a weapon this season.

"Two points off, we're in contention now. There's going to be pressure but all we can do is focus on ourselves. We've gone above and beyond what people might have expected of us, but collectively within the group we're all confident and excited about the next nine games."

Millwall let a two-goal half-time lead slip before losing 3-2 to Leeds at Elland Road in January, but Smith said that wasn't on their minds when they were 3-0 up at the break at Forest.

"Not really. I knew it would be tougher for us second half, that they would come out flying," he said. "Sometimes protecting that lead when you've had that much intensity first half can be difficult.

"We did all we can do, we showed a real defensive edge second half, plenty of resilience, and that's brilliant. We're going to need that in the remaining nine games."

The win at Forest means that, over the last 25 games, including Adam Barrett's last in caretaker charge, Millwall are fifth in the Championship form table.

Gary Rowett's Lions had won just one of their previous eight games before Friday.

Smith added: "If you look at the manager's form since he's come through the door it's play-off form. In that sense we couldn't be too despondent over the recent run of results because over the collective they've been really positive.

"You have to put a positive spin on it, ultimately the lads have been great. The Championship's a tough league and you're going to have streaks when you're hot and streaks when you're not.

"We just need to keep turning in performances and looking at ourselves. With nine games to go all we can try and do is put as many points on the board as we can."

Smith has 11 league goals this season, just one short of his career Championship-season high of 12 with Leeds in 2013-14. "The onus is on the likes of me, Bradders [Tom Bradshaw], Jon [Dadi Bodvarsson], Jed [Wallace] to chip in with goals. The more we can do that the more benefit there will be for our side.

"Mason [Bennett] is another great option for us, another great weapon. He's got a different skill-set to what we've got here and he's been a breath of fresh air. Obviously he came here with not as good a fitness base as you would have hoped for, but nights like tonight and the games he's had over the last couple of weeks will stand him in good stead for the season."

Meanwhile Smith also paid tribute to the away support of almost 1,000 at the City Ground.

"It was great for a Friday night and I'm just glad they can go home happy," he said.

