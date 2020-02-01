Millwall take legal advice and demand public apology following Sun journalist's Twitter post

MILLWALL are taking legal advice after a post on Twitter by the political editor of The Sun.

Tom Newton Dunn posted the message (below) from outside Downing Street last night.

A club statement read: “Millwall Football Club is aware of a social media post from a national newspaper's political editor and can confirm that it has commenced discussions with its legal team in response.

“The club is outraged and expects an immediate and comprehensive public apology to be made to its supporters by the individual in question.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”