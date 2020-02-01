Millwall manager won't blame striker after late miss against Sheffield Wednesday

LIONS boss Gary Rowett defended Jon Dadi Bodvarsson after the striker’s injury-time miss against Sheffield Wednesday.

Bodvarsson was through on goal from Jayson Molumby’s flick but opted to try to lob Cameron Dawson and the ball went over.

The game finished 0-0.

“When a player tries to lob the keeper and it goes wide, then of course you feel like it’s the wrong option. But if he’d lobbed him and it had gone in it would have been the right option,” Rowett said.

“It’s very easy to look at what he could have done and what he couldn’t have done. At that point you want your striker to show that composure that’s the difference in the game.

“But, I thought he was really bright when he came on. He’s made a couple of runs to get into those positions. So I’m happy he’s getting into those goal-scoring positions where in a game like this you need to be clinical in that one moment to take the points.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t. We probably wouldn’t have deserved it if we had done. But I also didn’t think we deserved to lose the game.

“We’ve got a little breather, a few days off. We need to recharge the batteries to get back to the performances of the first 10 or 11 games after we came in.”

Rowett felt neither side deserved three points.

“I think it was a fair reflection,” he added. “If you look at the game maybe we had a tiny bit more control at times, they got into more threatening positions than us without that control.

“I don’t think either side had many chances. [Adam] Reach first half gets a header that went just wide, Fergie [Shane Ferguson] just needs to put Jed [Wallace] in and he’s one-on-one with the keeper.

“Second half [Dominic] Iorfa, it looks like a foul at first, but he makes a really, really good tackle at a crucial moment when Jon Dadi is through.

“And then of course Jon Dadi has that chance towards the end when you just feel it could be the perfect end: scruffy, horrible, but you go nick it at the end so you don’t mind that.

“I think it kind of summed up the lack of quality in the game at times.

“We’ve had a tough period, we had Sheffield United in the FA Cup which was really energy-sapping because they ran with real intent.

“We go away to Leeds in a very physically demanding game and two days later we’ve got to come back up here. Hillsborough’s a hard place to come.

“I’m quite pleased with a clean sheet. I thought we had to work really hard for it.

“I was disappointed with our lack of composure because I thought we’ve done a lot better than that in a lot of games.

“The game was there for both teams but I don’t think either team could really grasp it.”