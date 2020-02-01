REPORT: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Millwall

JON Dadi Bodvarsson missed a glorious chance in injury-time as Millwall drew 0-0 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Bodvarsson went through one-on-one against goalkeeper Cameron Dawson from Jayson Molumby's flick but lofted the ball over the bar.

It was the only clear-cut chance in a scrappy contest as the Lions recorded their second goalless draw in four league games.

The result leaves Millwall five points off the top six.

Scrappy game opens up after break

Millwall were back in Yorkshire for the second time in five days but there could hardly have been as big a contrast in the quality of the game.

Whereas Elland Road throbbed to the beat of unrelenting action, this one barely seemed to have a pulse at times in the first half.

Sheffield Wednesday had shipped five goals to Blackburn in their previous home game, so maybe that fed into their caution.

They cast that off after the break as they were far more aggressive and direct in their attacking approach. They had Millwall stretched, and the hosts were slow to get going in the second period.

There was far more ebb and flow in the game, and a lack of defensive control at times from both sides.

Connor Mahoney came on and gave Millwall more of an attacking threat on the left. But the Owls were dangerous when they broke up the pitch.

It was a game of too many free-kicks and stop-start play. Millwall were better in the first half, and early on sent several long passes to Matt Samith who just couldn’t find a team-mate with flick-ons. Garry Monk’s side edged the second half, but they didn't carve out that one big chance.

Millwall did – and the miss will give Bodvarsson nightmares.

Lions’ need for more pace in attack obvious

New loan signing from Derby Mason Bennett trained on Thursday but is short of match fitness after not playing since November.

Millwall really need more pace in attack, particularly in those transitions when the opposition is defensively stretched and running towards their own goal.

That scenario played out at Elland Road and again here, both times when Jed Wallace had the ball in a central area running forward, but he didn't have enough options up with him.

Bennett can give Millwall that extra counter-attacking threat, particularly off the left.

Match details

The first real opportunity fell Millwall’s way in the 19th minute when Jed Wallace sprinted forward into an empty Wednesday half. Shane Ferguson needed to find him a second earlier but couldn’t and Adam Reach sprinted back to intercept the attempted pass.

Left-back Moses Odubajo fired wide of Bart Bialkowski’s near post in the 22nd minute and eight minutes later Bialkowski had to be quick to gather after Liam Palmer had flicked on a corner.

Mahlon Romeo did well to set up a shooting chance from 22 yards in the 33rd minute but his left-footed strike went wide of the top right corner.

Millwall were the better side and Dominic Iorfa had to stretch to prevent Jed Wallace’s cross giving Smith a tap-in chance eight minutes before half-time.

The Owls were feeding off scraps up front and Reach’s strike well off-target in the 39th minute was one of their rare shooting chances.

But in the 42nd minute a little ingenuity from Barry Bannan, who allowed the ball to run past him, gave Odubajo the chance to cross and Atdhe Nuhiu headed across goal and just wide of the far post.

Odubajo then got back to see off the danger when Jed Wallace and Tom Bradshaw had broken into the box.

Wednesday started the second have more positively and Wallace took down Kadeem Harris as the winger raced towards the left of area. The Lions winger was booked.

The contest had much more life now and Iorfa had to be precise with his challenge on the edge of the box as for a moment it looked like Bodvarsson was through on goal.

Iorfa then shot wide from a corner before Jake Cooper headed at goalkeeper Dawson from Mahoney’s cross.

Bradshaw felt he should have had a 71st-minute penalty when Mahoney did well to create space to cross low along the six-yard line. It looked like Bradshaw would have a tap-in before Odubajo intervened, possibly connecting with the back of the striker’s shooting leg.

The hosts then threatened when Nuhiu found substitute Fernando Forestieri who cut in from the left but shot low at Bialkowski.

Then came that chance for Bodvarsson and he should have scored, but in keeping with what went before he poorly missed the target.

Team news

Millwall boss Rowett made three changes from that defeat to Leeds. Shaun Williams returned from suspension in place of Molumby. Ferguson started for Bodvarsson, and Smith come in for Alex Pearce.

Millwall: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace, Woods, Williams, Ferguson (Mahoney, 61); Bradshaw (Molumby, 79), Smith (Bodvarsson, 61).

Subs: Steele, Pearce, Skalak, Mahoney, O'Brien.

Image: Millwall FC