News 

Team news: Sheffield Wednesday vs. Millwall

Staff

MILLWALL are back in Yorkshire for the second time this week as they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. 

The Lions lost 3-2 at Leeds United last Tuesday, while the Owls were beaten 2-1 at Wigan.

Team news 

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes three changes from that defeat to Leeds. Shaun Williams returns from suspension in place of Jayson Molumby. Shane Ferguson starts for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, and Matt Smith comes in for Alex Pearce.

It looks like 4-4-2 for the Lions.

Millwall: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace, Woods, Williams, Ferguson; Bradshaw, Smith.
Subs: Steele, Pearce, Molumby, Skalak, Mahoney, O'Brien, Bodvarsson.
Here is the Sheffield Wednesday side:

RELATED ARTICLES:

Team news: Leeds United vs. Millwall – six changes for the Lions at Elland Road
Team news: Millwall vs. Sheffield United – Youngsters come in to face Blades
Team news: Millwall vs. Luton Town – Lions make two changes for Hatters clash
TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Brentford – Lions go with 5-2-3 against division's form side
TEAM NEWS: Derby County vs. Millwall – Lions boosted by return of international

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)