Team news: Sheffield Wednesday vs. Millwall

MILLWALL are back in Yorkshire for the second time this week as they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Lions lost 3-2 at Leeds United last Tuesday, while the Owls were beaten 2-1 at Wigan.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes three changes from that defeat to Leeds. Shaun Williams returns from suspension in place of Jayson Molumby. Shane Ferguson starts for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, and Matt Smith comes in for Alex Pearce.

It looks like 4-4-2 for the Lions.

Millwall: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace, Woods, Williams, Ferguson; Bradshaw, Smith.

Subs: Steele, Pearce, Molumby, Skalak, Mahoney, O'Brien, Bodvarsson.

Here is the Sheffield Wednesday side: