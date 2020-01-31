Leeds United charged by FA after Millwall clash

LEEDS United's director of football Victor Orta and head of communications James Mooney have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after last Tuesday night's clash with Millwall at Elland Road.

The separate incidents relate to conduct involving language and behaviour in the tunnel at half-time in the Whites' 3-2 win.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett alluded to something he had witnessed at half-time: “Should I say…there was a little bit of pressure on [referee Daren England] at half-time. I won’t go into too much detail about that. It wasn’t any of the coaching staff or the playing staff, put it that way.

“Then the fans put him under pressure because that’s what they do here.

"Listen, we do the same at home. I thought first half we might have had the rub of the green with one or two decisions. Second half they certainly got a lot of the decisions.

“There was a pull on Smudge [Matt Smith] in the box earlier and the lad’s let go of his shirt so it probably wasn’t a penalty, but the one later was.

“You’re going to be brave to give that in the 90th minute.”