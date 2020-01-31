Preview: Sheffield Wednesday vs. Millwall

MASON Bennett trained with his new team-mates on Thursday after his loan move from Derby County, ahead of Millwall’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday this Saturday.

Bennett, 23, last played on November 23 when he picked up an ankle injury against Preston, but he had returned to training with the Rams.

Shaun Williams is available again after suspension and will rival Jayson Molumby and Ryan Woods for a place in midfield.

Lions boss Gary Rowett could play all three midfielders in the same team with a 5-2-3 formation becoming 5-3-2.

“We’ll always go with what formation we think will be most successful, will give us the best chance,” Rowett said.

“We always look at the opposition and how we might hurt them, but we’re also wary of how they can hurt us. That’s how you think.

“We’ll do whatever we need to do to win the game, whether that’s two in midfield, five in midfield, it doesn’t really matter.”

Goalkeeper Luke Steele has returned to the club on loan from Nottingham Forest and will be on the bench against the Owls.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk wants to add to his squad before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Monk said: “I’ve just come in off the training ground and yes, we need to get one or two more in.

“We don’t have any news at the moment. I’ve spoken before that we would like to bring players in, the need is there. I sit here very hopeful.”

Possible Millwall team: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, M Wallace; Molumby, Williams; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson.

Match odds: Wednesday 4/6 Draw 12/5 Millwall 7/4

Last meeting: Championship (August 17, 2019): Millwall 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday (Smith 37).

Image: Millwall FC