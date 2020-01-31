Millwall confirm return for Nottingham Forest stopper

LUKE Steele has returned to Millwall on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Steele, 35, spent the first half of the season with the Lions as cover for Bart Bialkowski following Frank Fielding’s injury on the opening day of the season.

Steele, who played in two EFL Cup games for Millwall, went back to Forest after Fielding had returned to training and played two under-23 games to prove his fitness. But Fielding suffered an arm injury in training last week, forcing Millwall back into the market for a stopper.

And they have confirmed a return for Steele, who links up again with the squad ahead of the Lions’ trip to Hillsborough to play Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Image: Millwall FC