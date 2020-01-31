'Devastated' Millwall keeper on Leeds quality, Elland road atmosphere – and Lions deal

BART Bialkowski was “devastated” after Millwall lost a two-goal lead at Elland Road on Tuesday – but said Leeds are “the best team in the league”.

Bialkowski faced 11 shots on target as the Whites scored three times in the second half to go top of the Championship.

Bialkowski said even at half-time when his side were 2-0 up they knew they had to improve as Leeds were bound to throw the kitchen sink at them.

“We’re devastated and gutted. We shouldn’t concede three goals second half. At half-time we knew we needed to step our game up because we knew they were going to come at us and push for a goal or two,” Bialkowski said.

“We’re very disappointed we didn’t do enough second half, they were all over us.

“They’re so comfortable with the ball and so quick with transitions. It was hard for us, but we knew what to expect. We just didn’t do enough to hold on to that 2-0 lead.

“As a goalkeeper you’re disappointed to have conceded three even if you did make a couple of saves. The first one I was absolutely gutted, I made a save and thought I’d done enough but they were quick to react to the second phase from the corner kick.

“That gave them a lift and it was just wave after wave after wave. It was just a shame we couldn’t at least get a draw.

“Listen, even though we lost we’re playing well. That was the best team in the league, for me. We’re confident, we know we can beat anyone in the division and at least give them a good game.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room is fantastic. Obviously not after the game, but in general.

“For me, it’s good as a keeper because you need to stay focussed, you always have some shots to save. It’s better from that point of view. The games when you don’t have much to do you need to be more focussed because you never know when you’re going to be needed.

“These kinds of games are better for a goalkeeper, but for the team it’s not ideal. But sometimes that happens.”

After Millwall’s second goal, several objects thrown from the home stands landed near the celebrating players.

But Bialkowski appreciated the intensity of the atmosphere.

He said: “It’s always like that, it’s a massive game for the fans and their fans wanted to make it difficult for us. But it was exactly the same at our place.

“A player wants to play in that atmosphere every week. I really enjoy it, big crowds and good atmospheres. Even though their fans were loud you could really hear our fans as well.”

Bialkowski completed a permanent move to Millwall on Monday.

“I’m happy I finally signed the contract. As a player you always want to know your future, you want to secure your future. Especially when you’re playing and enjoying it.

“It was an easy decision for me.”

