Millwall release statement following homophobic chant allegations – and lash media coverage

MILLWALL say they have found “no evidence” of homophobic chanting during their Championship fixture against Reading at The Den earlier this month.

The game on January 18 was momentarily stopped in the first half as referee Keith Stroud spoke to both managers following the allegations.

Millwall say they conducted a “thorough and exhaustive” investigation.

The club also came out strongly against what it called “blatant misreporting” by certain media in the aftermath of the game.

The Lions released the following statement on Thursday: “Millwall Football Club wishes to update its supporters with the latest information surrounding allegations of homophobic mass chanting during the victory over Reading at The Den on Saturday 18th January 2020.

“The club instigated an immediate investigation into the allegations which has been every bit as thorough and exhaustive as is appropriate in such circumstances.

“Despite this comprehensive investigation, however, no evidence has come to light to substantiate the allegations.

“The club was immensely disappointed by the media coverage of this incident and was especially outraged by outlets whose use of language implied guilt before any facts were established.

“Such blatant misreporting is extremely harmful to the reputation of its supporters and to the efforts of the entire football family in fighting all forms of discrimination.

“The club has already received apologies from some of the news organisations concerned and now anticipates similarly widespread reporting of this outcome to its investigation into the matter.

“Millwall would like to thank fans for their outstanding ongoing support both on and off the pitch.”

Image: Millwall FC