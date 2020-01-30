Millwall complete signing of Mason Bennett

MILLWALL have signed Mason Bennett on loan from Derby County.

Bennett, 23, becomes Gary Rowett’s second signing of the January transfer window after Ryan Woods’ move from Stoke.

Bennett hasn’t played since November after picking up an ankle injury, but recently returned to training with the Rams.

Former England underage cap Bennett revealed he spoke to Rowett in November: "The gaffer’s been keen to get me in and I’ve been waiting ever since to get here, and working hard to get as fit as I can before I came.

"I bring different attributes to what the lads have got at the moment. The lads are flying and I may be a different option for the team going forward with pace and power.

"I want to get back playing football and enjoying football. This is a great club to come to to do that."

Bennett is out of contract in the summer.

He added: "First and foremost I'm here for four or five months at the moment and will give my all for the club. Who knows in the summer, I might even stay.

"I want to play that well that it doesn't give Millwall a choice, that they want me to come. That's my ambition at the moment, to get this team up the league and into the play-offs."

Rowett, Bennett's former manager at Derby, told the club's media there is an option for a permanent move. Bennett is out of contract in the summer.

Rowett said: "He's a young player who has a lot of potential still to achieve, but he is a player who I've worked with and I know his qualities and characteristics," he said.

"He is a powerful and pacy runner and different to what we've got – that was a big attraction. He's 23, so still a young player even though he made his debut really early on at the age of 15. He's a player who has been highly regarded by different managers and we need to try and keep him fit – that's the challenge as he has been really unfortunate with injuries.

"It's a loan initially, but of course with anyone we bring in, there is the opportunity to bring them in [on a permanent basis] should things go well."

Image: Action Plus