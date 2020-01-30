Millwall contract policy for players over 30 changes

MILLWALL have changed their policy of only giving one-year deals to players over the age of 30.

The Lions handed Bart Bialkowski, 32, an 18-month contract this week after his permanent switch from Ipswich, with the option of another year.

Under previous boss Neil Harris the club only gave 12-month deals to over-30s, though those contracts could include clauses to activate another year based on certain performance and appearance milestones being met.

Shaun Williams, who will be 34 next October, now has another 18 months on his contract after talks this month.

Millwall also moved to secure Shaun Hutchinson on a long-term deal. The centre-back will be in his 33rd year when his current terms run out, though Hutchinson only turned 29 in November so the previous policy wouldn’t have applied to him.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett said they would treat contracts on a “case-by-case” basis.

“In some cases, if you’re a centre-half, for example, sometimes 30 is your peak year,” Rowett said. “If it’s a player we feel we need to tie down for longer I don’t think we’ll limit that.

“I think it will be case by case, I think that’s a sensible approach for any club.”

Millwall have held talks with the representatives of several other members of the squad, as Rowett and his management staff set down their long-term plans.

