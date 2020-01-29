'They're big boys' – no excuses for Millwall boss despite troubling Elland Road scenes

GARY Rowett dismissed the idea that the Millwall players were affected by some unsavoury scenes in their 3-2 defeat at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

After Jed Wallace put the Lions 2-0 up in the 23rd minute, several objects hurled by some in the home crowd landed near the Millwall players as they celebrated in front of the East Stand.

Leeds scored three goals in 15 second-half minutes to win 3-2, and Rowett preferred to highlight where the opposition were better than his side.

"I don’t think that affected our players, I think the sheer energy of Leeds’ players affected us," Rowett said. "In our formation when we’re deep and we win the ball back after having to defend for 10 minutes, perhaps we didn’t have that energy or that bravery to get out often enough and have any real sustained pressure on Leeds.

"I don’t think that incident affected us, our lads are big boys. There are no excuses. There was a blatant penalty [for a foul on Matt Smith] near the end, but to be fair that would have masked a dominant Leeds performance."

Image: Millwall FC