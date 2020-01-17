Gary Rowett completes his first signing as Millwall boss as he raids former club Stoke

MILLWALL have completed the loan signing of Ryan Woods from Stoke City – in time for the midfielder to face Reading this Saturday.

Woods, 26, will be reunited with Lions boss Gary Rowett, who signed him on loan for the Potters from Brentford in August 2018. A permanent move for a fee reported to be £6.5million went through the following January.

Rowett told Stoke’s website at the time: “Ryan is a player that we've admired for a long time.

“He's the type of player the squad has been crying out for, a defensive midfielder that can get us playing with a range of passing and the ability to bring other players into the game."

Woods was a regular for Stoke until Rowett was sacked in January 2019.

Millwall need reinforcements in midfield, with Shaun Williams suspended for three games and Ben Thompson and Ryan Leonard injured.

Woods has played just 12 times this season under former Stoke boss Nathan Jones and Michael O’Neill, and was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw between the Potters and Millwall at the bet365 Stadium last Saturday.

Staffordshire-born Woods started his career with Shrewsbury before joining Brentford in September 2015 for around £1million. He has made 270 career appearance and scored four goals.

Woods was at Millwall for talks on Thursday, before the Lions finalised the deal before the midday deadline on Friday in time for him to be eligible for the visit of Reading to The Den this weekend.

